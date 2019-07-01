Arsonist started three fires in rural Kempston

A man has been found guilty of arson with intent to endanger life, after causing a series of fires in the rural areas of Kempston.

Alexander Gentry, 43, of no fixed address, was found guilty of causing three separate fires in the space of a few hours of Tuesday, January 8.

Luton Crown Court heard that the first incident was in the early hours when he set fire to a barn in Wood End Lane, before starting another fire at a cottage in Green End Road around two hours later.

From there he went on to start a third fire at another location in Great Ouse Way, Bromham, where he set light to structures housing cars and agricultural equipment.

Detective Constable Gareth Jones, who led the investigation, said: “It was not just property, but residents’ lives that Gentry put at some considerable risk in the communities he targeted.

“I am extremely pleased he has been found guilty of these offences and can no longer endanger himself, or anyone else.”

Gentry has been remanded ahead of sentencing at Luton Crown Court on August 20.