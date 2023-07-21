News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Arrests made in Bedford as police seize weapons and drugs in road network operation

Vehicles were also seized by the force as part of the regional operation
By The Newsroom
Published 21st Jul 2023, 15:55 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 15:55 BST

Thirteen people were arrested and two weapons were taken off Bedfordshire's streets last week as part of a regional operation.

Criminal gangs using the road network was the focus of the sting in the county. Vehicle stops, stop searches and arrests were made on the M1 and in Bedford, Dunstable, Luton and Sandy.

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology and police intelligence were used to target vehicles on main roads, motorways and the railway network.

A man was arrested in the county. (Picture: Bedfordshire Police)A man was arrested in the county. (Picture: Bedfordshire Police)
A man was arrested in the county. (Picture: Bedfordshire Police)
Most Popular

Drugs worth thousands of pounds were seized as well as tools from a suspected burglar, a knife and a firearm were confiscated.

Across the three days, a total of 160 people were arrested in the region. There were 83 vehicles seized and 22 weapons were recovered. More than £262,000 in cash was also recovered by officers, while a number of enquiries remain ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector James Panter, from Bedfordshire Police, said: “Organised crime goes across borders and it is only by working together that we can truly tackle the criminal networks behind it.

“These are some excellent results which should reassure our communities of the work going on to tackle this offending and ensure Bedfordshire and the wider region is a hostile place for criminal activity."