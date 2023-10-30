Arrest made after teenager stabbed in Bedford
Police cordoned off the street after reports of a stabbing
An arrest has been made in connection with the stabbing of a teenage boy in Bedford at the weekend.
At 1.45pm on Saturday (October 28), police were called to The Spinney in the town after receiving a report of a stabbing. The victim - a teenage boy - was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries, but they aren’t believed to be life threatening.
The person who was arrested is currently on police bail pending further enquiries.