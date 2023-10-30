News you can trust since 1845
Police cordoned off the street after reports of a stabbing
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 30th Oct 2023, 13:30 GMT
Did you see anything? Picture: Dave Thompson/PADid you see anything? Picture: Dave Thompson/PA
An arrest has been made in connection with the stabbing of a teenage boy in Bedford at the weekend.

At 1.45pm on Saturday (October 28), police were called to The Spinney in the town after receiving a report of a stabbing. The victim - a teenage boy - was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries, but they aren’t believed to be life threatening.

The person who was arrested is currently on police bail pending further enquiries.