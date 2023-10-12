Arrest made after gang 'chased and physically assaulted children' in Flitwick

Bedfordshire Police HQ

An arrest has been made following mob attacks on Flitwick youngsters, but every incident should be reported to the police, the chief constable has said.

During their Accountability Meeting (October 5) Bedfordshire’s police and crime commissioner (PCC), Festus Akinbusoye, asked for an update following violent attacks in the town.

He said residents were concerned about a group, some with knives, “chasing and physically assaulting their children”.

“One informed me, and reported to the police, that their son was very badly beaten,” the PCC said, “but for the help of a bystander and a security guard who stopped these youngsters from causing further harm to his son.

“Another mentioned that this group of lads came to the football centre in Flitwick when their son was at football training, and they were looking for him, apparently.

“What is the force doing on this issue, as well as any actions being taken?” he asked.

The chief constable, Trevor Rodenhurst replied: “These particular series of incidents were raised at the force tactical tasking group and adopted as a force priority.

“So there is an operational response in place [and] I won’t go into the detail of what that is because actually it’s an enforcement operation.

“There has been an arrest, there may have been more, but I don’t have the latest update. So there is work on going and hopefully people in Flitwick feel some reassurance by that.

“But actually I ask for their vigilance, because if they see continuance or other activity of this nature that concerns them then that will feed into the operation.