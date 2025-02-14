Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A security guard has been employed at the One Stop shop in Bromham following an armed robbery.

The incident happened early on Sunday (February 9), leaving staff and residents shocked.

A security guard has since been on duty at the store located in a parade of shops in Molivers Lane. The store offers post office services and is run by Tesco Local.

One resident said: “I couldn’t believe it. You just don’t expect that sort of thing to happen here though I seem to remember the cash machine was once targeted by robbers. Everyone is now talking about the fact there's a security guard at the shop which is a good thing.”

The One Stop shop in Molivers Lane Bromham

Another resident commented on the village FB page: "I just wanted to ask if anyone knows what happened at One Stop yesterday because today there's been a security guard all day and the guy in the shop couldn't say anything other than he was shocked.

They added: “I honestly think the world's gone mad.”

Another commented: “There has been armed robbery at the Budgens at Clapham a number of times over the years and at the Clapham Tesco. Maybe the robbers have decided to go further afield. Glad no one was hurt.”

A spokesperson for Beds Police said: “We were called just after 7.10am on Sunday to a report of an armed robbery at a convenience store in Molivers Lane, Bromham.

“Enquiries are currently ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 or online quoting reference 71 of 9 February: https://www.beds.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

The incident follows a burglary in Bedford during the early hours of February 3 when another One Stop shop was targeted. Two people were arrested for burglary after Police were called to One Stop, Castle Road, to search the area for the offenders.

A One Stop spokesperson said: “We are aware of the incident that occurred at our Molivers Lane, Bedford store last Sunday. We are currently supporting our colleagues at this time and continuing to help the police with their enquiries. No colleagues or customers were harmed and the store is trading as normal.”