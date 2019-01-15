Armed robber steals £600 from betting shop in Bedford

An armed robber threatened staff with a gun before stealing £600 during a raid on a betting shop in Castle Road, Bedford.

The armed man burst into Coral bookmakers just after 8pm on Sunday (January 13) and demanded money from the tills and the safe.

He left wth more than £600 cash and headed off towards Howbury Street.

Police are appealing for witnesses and describe the man as black, approximately 6ft tall and of slim build. He was wearing a red puffa jacket, grey trousers, trainers and a balaclava.

Detective Sergeant Simon Oldfield, investigating, said: “This was a distressing incident for staff, and we’re following a number of lines of enquiry to trace the man responsible.

“As part of our enquiries, we’re urging anyone who was in the Castle Road area at the time of the incident, or anyone who may have seen the offender in the area, to get in touch. Your information may prove vital to our investigation.”

If you have any information, please call 101 quoting reference 356 of 13 January, or report information online by visiting www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.