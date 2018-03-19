Armed robber brandishes gun during attempted robbery at pub in Clapham

An attempted armed robbery at a pub in Clapham has sparked a witness appeal.

It happened at the Fox and Hounds in Milton Road between 12.35am and 12.48am yesterday, March 18.Police say the owners were alerted when something was thrown at the door of the premises. When the victim went to look outside, he was confronted with a man holding what is believed to be a gun. The offender attempted to gain entry to the premises but was unsuccessful and left the scene.

The offender is described as black, over 5ft 11in, of slim build and wearing a black coat over a hoody.

Detective Constable Gareth Jones, from the force’s Serious and Complex Crime Investigation Team, said: “We won’t tolerate the use of firearms in Bedfordshire, and as such we are keen to find the person responsible for this incident, to make sure he can’t target any other businesses. If you know who was responsible, I’d urge you to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked contact the force via the online reporting centre or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime number JH/12323/18.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 55 111.

Advice to businesses

> Ensure all windows and doors are locked when not in use, and all are secured at the end of the working day.

> Ensure that your alarm is in full working order.

> Ensure that your CCTV system is in full working order and that the camera lenses are not obscured by cobwebs or overgrown greenery.

> Make it obvious that CCTV is monitoring by displaying bright signage both internally and externally.

> Speak to any neighbouring properties; ensure they call the police if anything suspicious is seen.