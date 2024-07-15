Armed police nick four would-be burglars with axe and balaclavas in Bedford

Police nicked the four men in Carrick Road, Bedford (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)

Four men felt the strong arm of the law after getting caught going equipped to a burglary in Putnoe.

The gang were spotted acting suspiciously in a car in Carrick Road on Friday (July 12) and were stopped after a short chase.

Two males had it away on their toes but officers searched the remaining four and their car which yielded a cornucopia of dodgy goodies. There was an axe, a bag of tools and balaclavas – so it’s safe to say they weren’t going fishing.

All four were arrested on suspicion of going equipped and the motor and tools were seized.