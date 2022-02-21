Armed police chase thieves after they ram car at ATM in Bedford
They were arrested this morning
Monday, 21st February 2022, 3:19 pm
Updated
Monday, 21st February 2022, 3:20 pm
Three men were chased by armed police, the dog unit AND the police helicopter after they tried to drive a vehicle into an ATM machine this morning (Monday).
Officers were called to the Howard Centre at 2am following reports.
After a short pursuit, three men aged 19, 22 and 46 were detained.
They are currently in police custody for questioning.
If you have information, call police on 101, quoting reference 40/10183/22 or report it online
Crimestoppers can be contacted via the Crimestoppers website or by calling 0800 555 111.