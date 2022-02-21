Armed police chase thieves after they ram car at ATM in Bedford

They were arrested this morning

By Clare Turner
Monday, 21st February 2022, 3:19 pm
Updated Monday, 21st February 2022, 3:20 pm

Three men were chased by armed police, the dog unit AND the police helicopter after they tried to drive a vehicle into an ATM machine this morning (Monday).

Officers were called to the Howard Centre at 2am following reports.

After a short pursuit, three men aged 19, 22 and 46 were detained.

Howard Centre

They are currently in police custody for questioning.

If you have information, call police on 101, quoting reference 40/10183/22 or report it online

Crimestoppers can be contacted via the Crimestoppers website or by calling 0800 555 111.