Armed police called to Bromham after stabbing
Armed police were called to Bromham after a man in his 30s was stabbed.
Police were on the scene in Grange Lane at around 1.50pm on Thursday, March 13 after the victim asked a resident for help.
He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Armed officers searched the area, and the force is now appealing for information and witnesses.
They would like to speak to a white man in his 20s who was spotted running away from the scene. He was wearing a black top and carrying a black bag.
If you have information, or doorbell or dashcam footage, contact police online or call 101 quoting reference 188 of 13 March.