Area cordoned off as police investigate rape in Bedford
A man has already been arrested
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 4:05 pm
Police have cordoned off an area in Bedford's Newnham Road after reports of a rape at approximately 12.40am on Monday (July 12).
The area is still cordoned off while police enquiries take place.
A man in his 20s from Bedford has been arrested in relation to the incident, and remains in police custody.
Anyone with information, or who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time, is asked to contact the police online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 40/36143/21.