A 17-year-old teenager who was last seen in Kempston has been missing for nearly a week.

Bedfordshire Police are asking for help to locate missing Hanid who is known to have links to the Shepherds Bush area of London.

He was last seen in Kempston on Wednesday, June 19.

Bedfordshire Police stated: "He is described as six foot tall, slim/athletic build with black, braided hair and wearing a black jacket, black trousers and black Nike trainers."

