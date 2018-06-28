Appeal launched for longer sentence for ‘girlfriend from hell’

A young woman jailed for controlling and abusing her boyfriend is to have her seven year sentence appealed – because it’s not long enough.

Jordan Worth this year became one of the first women ever to be convicted of controlling or coercive behaviour in relationship.

The court heard how her campaign of domestic abuse against 22-year-old Alex Skeel left him days away from death at the Stewartby home they shared.

Today (Thursday) the Solicitor General Robert Buckland QC MP will personally appeal 22-year-old Worth’s sentence.

He is due to argue at the Court of Appeal that the seven and a half year term was “unduly lenient”.

The move could set a legal precedent for female perpetrators of domestic violence across the UK.

A spokesman for the Attorney general’s Office said: “Worth began a campaign of serious domestic abuse against Alex Skeel in 2016. Physical violence left the victim with numerous injuries, the most serious of which were burns to five per cent of his body and stab wounds to the legs and hands.”

The spokesman added: “Worth also submitted him to mental abuse, which involved denying him access to food and a bed, monitoring his social media accounts, and alienating his family and friends.

“The victim also suffered from hydrocephalus, an accumulation of fluid in the brain, which required medical appointments that Worth would refuse to drive him to.”

The original case was heard at Luton Crown Court in April.

After the case Alex spoke out about his ordeal in a bid to help other male victims.

He said: “I want to tell my story. I don’t want one more person to suffer what I’ve gone through.

“The hospital told me I was 10 days away from death. I believe the reason I survived to tell my story is to help others going through a similar ordeal.”

Alex added: “I would urge anyone in the same situation to ask for help. Bedfordshire Police were fantastic and I do believe they saved my life.”

Alex, who is a twin, met Worth when they were both 16-year-old-students at college.

He is now living with his family and has become an ambassador for the ManKind initiative, a charity that supports men who suffer domestic abuse. He has also set up an under-18 football team in a bid to awareness and educate young men about such abuse.