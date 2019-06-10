Appeal after two people tied up during knifepoint robbery in Clapham

A man was threatened at knifepoint in his own home during a robbery in broad daylight on Saturday (June 8).

Shortly before 3.50pm a man knocked on the door of a property in Clapham High Street. When one of the victims opened the door, the man barged past him into the house.

Threatening him with what is believed to be a knife, the offender then demanded money – taking just under £400 - and emptied the contents of a jewellery box into a bag.

The robber then used a pair of tights to tie both of the occupants hands together, demanded keys to the victim’s car, and left the scene in it.

The car that was stolen was a silver Mercedes, which left the driveway of the house just before 4.05pm, and drove towards Bedford.

Five officers attended the scene, and an investigation is ongoing.

Detective Sergeant Mark Stewart said: “Quite clearly this is a distressing incident for both the victims, and we are keen to find the person responsible to find out what drove him to target innocent people.

“Therefore I am keen to hear from anyone who saw anything as your information could prove vital to our investigation. If you saw a silver Mercedes driving through Clapham at high speed, please let us know. If you saw anyone in the area at the time of the offence who was acting suspiciously, we’d also like to hear from you.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 40/32597/19.

Alternatively report information online at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report or by calling independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.