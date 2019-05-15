Appeal after theft of construction vehicle from farm near Bedford

Police are appealing for information after a large construction vehicle was stolen and driven through the county.

At approximately 2am yesterday morning (Tuesday) the yellow JCB was stolen from a farm at Old Rowney, Shefford.

The vehicle, which is yet to be recovered, had a tracker and was located as having travelled to a disused quarry in Houghton Conquest, some 18 miles away, where the tracker was then removed at around 4am.

Another vehicle was seen in the area at the time of the theft, and is described as a dark coloured, or black, 4x4, with a square registration plate on the front and a spare wheel fitted to the back.

Detective Sergeant Chris Hutton, from the force's intelligence team, said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who saw the JCB travelling through Haynes, along residential roads and then via the A6 to the disused quarry.

“This was highly unusual activity. Construction vehicles of this type and large size would not normally be operated on residential roads, or during the very early hours.

“We would ask that anyone who saw the JCB or the dark coloured 4x4, who may have CCTV along the route the vehicle took, or motorists with dashcams who were in the area early yesterday morning, to come forward.

“Historically, offences like these tend to be linked to further criminality, so we are appealing for the public’s help in order to prevent other offences.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call DS Hutton on 101 quoting reference 40/27320/19. You can also report online using the force’s online reporting centre, or by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.