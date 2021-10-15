Appeal after man indecently exposed himself to a woman in Bedford

Police are appealing for information after a man indecently exposing himself to a woman in Bedford.

The distressing incident happened at around 10.15am on Tuesday, October 5 when a woman was walking in Hawk Drive, Brickhill.

The flasher approached the woman and indecently exposed himself.

Police are appealing for information

After speaking to the victim, he then walked off in the direction of Brickhill.

The suspect is described as a black man aged approximately 25, approximately 5’82 – 5’10”, of medium build, with medium length black Afro hair.

At the time he was wearing a grey hooded jacket and black trousers.

PC Adam Lacey, from Bedfordshire Police, said: “This was a really distressing incident for the victim and we’re keen to speak with anyone who may have seen someone who matches the description of the offender in the Brickhill area at the time.

“This behaviour is absolutely unacceptable, and I’d urge anyone who could help with our enquiries to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Lacey through Bedfordshire Police’s online reporting centre or by calling 101 and quoting reference number 40/52982/21.