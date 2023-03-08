A ‘persistent’ and ‘aggressive’ beggar was arrested by police this morning (Wednesday) for breaching his court bail conditions.
Officers noticed him on the council’s CCTV cameras, and picked him up – he’s now in Kempston custody.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In a post on social media, a member of the Bedford Community Policing Team said: “This is a male who persistently and aggressively begs outside shops throughout Bedford causing a nuisance to the shops and the customers.
“If he is found guilty we will seek to get a Criminal Behaviour Order, which will allow us to enforce his unacceptable behaviour more robustly.”