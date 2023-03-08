News you can trust since 1845
'Aggressive' Bedford beggar nicked for breaching bail conditions

He was picked up this morning (Wednesday)

By Clare Turner
7 hours ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 2:10pm

A ‘persistent’ and ‘aggressive’ beggar was arrested by police this morning (Wednesday) for breaching his court bail conditions.

Officers noticed him on the council’s CCTV cameras, and picked him up – he’s now in Kempston custody.

In a post on social media, a member of the Bedford Community Policing Team said: “This is a male who persistently and aggressively begs outside shops throughout Bedford causing a nuisance to the shops and the customers.

The man was arrested for breaching his court bail conditions (Picture courtesy of Bedford Community Policing Team)
“If he is found guilty we will seek to get a Criminal Behaviour Order, which will allow us to enforce his unacceptable behaviour more robustly.”