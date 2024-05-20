Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An abused husband who was a researcher at Cranfield University was unlawfully killed by his wife, an inquest has ruled.

Dr Minguk Seo, 31, was found dead at his home in Countess Way, Broughton in January 2022.

A post-mortem examination was inconclusive and the death was unexplained.

But police treated the case as murder and arrested Dr Seo’s wife, 32-year-old Byoung Ju Jeon, putting the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit on the case.

The husband has endured domestic abuse from his wife before he was found dead at his Milton Keynes home. Generic photo by Getty Images

Byoung was still under investigation for this offence but released on bail when she took her own life on May 3 2022.

An inquest later ruled this was suicide. Meanwhile, the police investigation uncovered how she had spent years controlling and abusing her husband, both physically and mentally,

Today (Monday) it was the inquest into the death of De Seo, and assistant coroner Dr Séan Cummings heard of the sad and abusive marriage.

And he concluded that the Cranfield University researcher was indeed unlawfully killed.

A TVP police spokesperson said: “Had Byoung Ju Jeon still been alive, a file would have been prepared for the Crown Prosecution Service and we would have sought to charge and remand her for a number of offences, including murder and coercive and controlling behaviour.”

The investigating officer in the case, DCI Nicola Underhill said: “Our investigation found strong evidence that Dr Seo was a victim of serious domestic abuse, and was a victim of years of coercive and controlling behaviour, as well as physical and mental abuse.

She added: “This case highlights that men can be victims of domestic abuse, and I would encourage anybody who feels that they are suffering, to not stay silent, but to report this to the police.

“We will always investigate domestic abuse in all its forms as a top priority, and at the conclusion of this tragic case, I would like to add that we will treat victims with respect, dignity and support them through an investigation.”

DCI praised Dr Seo’s family for their dignity during the case.

She said: “At the conclusion of this inquest, my thoughts and the thoughts of all of us at Thames Valley Police are with the family, friends and colleagues of Dr Seo. They have had to endure a long investigation and I would like to pay tribute to them for their patience, dignity and understanding.”

Police say they will never tolerate domestic abuse and there is advice and information for victims available on TVP website here, including how to report such offences.