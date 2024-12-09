A6 at Kempston closed this morning after lorry falls into ditch
The A6 at Kempston is closed this morning (December 9) after a lorry fell into a ditch.
Emergency services are at the scene and motorists are advised to take alternative routes.
No-one has been seriously injured.
Bedfordshire Police stated: "The road is shut in both directions between the Kempston Interchange Retail Park exit and the BP garage roundabout while recovery takes place, after an incident involving a lorry.
"Thank you for your co-operation."