A quarter of criminals in Bedford reoffend within a year

A quarter of criminals in Bedford went on to reoffend within the space of just one year, figures reveal.

Figures from the Ministry of Justice show that 926 adults were released from prison, cautioned or handed a non-custodial conviction at court between July 2019 and June 2020 in Bedford.

Of them, 237 (25.6%) committed at least one further crime within 12 months.

A year previously, 29.6% of 1,137 convicted criminals reoffended.

Between them, the 237 reoffenders racked up 921 new offences – an average of 3.9 each.

However, the MoJ warned that some prolific criminals might appear multiple times in the figures for one year if they repeatedly reoffend, which could lead to an increase in reoffending rates.

It added there might be more volatility in the data because of the effects of the pandemic on the criminal justice system.

Around one in five fraud offenders reoffended within a year of their release or conviction in the year to June 2020 – compared to just 13.9% in the year to June 2010, when these figures began.

This rise was the second biggest of all types of crime, behind violent offences.

In Bedford, one out of 10 fraud offenders broke the law again.

People released from prison, cautioned or handed a non-custodial conviction for theft offences had the highest rates of reoffending nationally – 47.9%.

At 50.3%, reoffending rates in Bedford were also highest for theft offences.

A Government spokeswoman said: “Reducing reoffending is one of our top priorities which is why an extra £550 million will be invested over the next three years to rehabilitate offenders and protect the public.

“We’re also spending £400m to tackle economic crime and developing a new strategy to clamp down on the devastating impact fraud can have on victims.”

Cifas, a not-for-profit fraud prevention membership organisation, said fraud can have a "devastating impact on victims".

If you are a victim of financial fraud, report it and let your bank know immediately.