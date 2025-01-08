'A great achievement': Bedfordshire Police thanks volunteers who gave over 5,000 hours to 'watch' schemes
Dedicated Bedfordshire volunteers gave up over 5,000 hours of time to Watch Schemes in 2024.
Bedfordshire Police is saying a huge thank you to all the group members, who together completed a total amount of 5,832 hours last year – which the force is calling "a great achievement".
A breakdown is as follows:
> 3,633 hours of Street Watch patrols
> 1,414 hours of Dog and Horse Watch patrols
> 310 incident reports
> 785 hours of Speed Watch activity by our volunteers
> 5,208 total amount of letters sent to speeding motorists
Please email [email protected] if you are interested in joining one of the Watch groups, and would like more information.