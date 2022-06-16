8 men arrested after police swoop on cannabis factories in Bedford

Eight men have been arrested and three cannabis factories shut down in raids across Bedfordshire, Warwickshire and Northamptonshire today (Thursday, June 16).

Officers swooped on six addresses in Bedford – as well as two in Rugby and Rushden – as part of a Bedfordshire Police investigation into organised cannabis production.

And a total of eight men aged between 22 and 55 were arrested on suspicion of offences including cannabis production, money laundering and being concerned in the supply of cannabis. All were taken into police custody for further questioning.

Suspected cannabis plants and dangerous electrics

Two of the Bedford locations and the Rushden address - all residential properties - were being used as cannabis factories, with dangerous wiring setups being used to power heat lamps.

Detective Inspector Andy Stevens, from Bedfordshire Police, said: “We know from experience that the organised production of cannabis is intrinsically linked to violence, exploitation and a host of other criminal acts.

“It’s therefore vital that we look to apprehend those involved and ensure they can’t operate in our communities.

“Growing and selling cannabis is not only illegal but can also generate funds for gangs to use in other criminal enterprises.

“This morning’s warrants represent the latest activity in our drive to disrupt drug dealing networks and stop criminals making money from the illegal drugs trade.”

Anyone with concerns about drug dealing can report to Bedfordshire Police online or by calling 101.