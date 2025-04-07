7 people arrested and drugs and weapons seized after police raid Bedford flat

By Jo Robinson
Published 7th Apr 2025, 09:12 BST
Police news.Police news.
Police news.
Seven people were arrested on Friday (April 4) after police raided a high rise block in Bedford town centre.

Officers seized weapons and drugs following reports of suspicious activity at an address.

A warrant was issued under the section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bedford Community Policing Team stated: "Drugs, weapons and other items were all located and all seven [people] were arrested and taken to Kempston custody.

"Obviously this an excellent job so far and will hopefully have had a significant impact on business for these individuals."

An investigation is ongoing.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice