50 people looked on as man left with head injuries following assault outside Ampthill pub

Police were called to Dunstable Street at 11pm on Friday (March 29) following reports that around 50 people were outside the pub and a man had been assaulted.

In a post on social media, officers said: “We believe the incident may have started earlier in the Ossory Arms on Arthur Street, Ampthill. We are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information to come forward: call 101 or report it online. Quote incident 464 of 29 March.”