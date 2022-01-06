5 arrested after hundreds of pounds of suspected heroin and 250 cannabis plants seized in Bedford drug raids

Five men have been arrested after Bedford drug raids seized more than 250 cannabis plants and hundreds of pounds worth of suspected heroin.

Bedfordshire police carried out the two raids in Bedford yesterday (Wednesday, January 5) thanks to tip-offs from the community about drug dealing.

Officers worked with the force's Boson guns and gangs unit to execute a warrant at an address in Hurst Grove - where they arrested five people and seized hundreds of pounds worth of suspected heroin.

Police executed warrants at two Bedford addresses

The five Bedford men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, with two of the men also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and theft from a shop respectively.

All five currently remain in police custody. Searches were subsequently carried out at five further addresses, with cash and phones being seized.

In a separate raid on Wednesday morning, police also recovered more than 250 cannabis plants from an address in Needwood Road, Bedford.

Detective Inspector Ali Whitworth said: “These two significant operations in a single day are part of our ongoing efforts to stop the supply of drugs onto the streets of Bedfordshire.

Five men were arrested following the two raids

“Wherever we find drugs, we find further crime that damages the fabric of our communities. In these operations alone we have made further arrests in connection to thefts, while drugs can be the driver for anything from knife crime to the exploitation of children.

“We will keep disrupting drug dealers and stop those looking to make money from the illegal drugs trade.”

Inspector Ed Finn from the Bedford community policing team added: “This represents significant disruption to what we suspect was a very active drugs supply line.

“This is a great example of how our hard working community officers have built community confidence in the area, encouraged people to come forward with information and then taken effective action.

“Every single piece of information the police get goes into our systems and can help us build up a picture of organised crime.

“We need people to keep telling us things so we can take action and keep everyone in our communities safe.”

If you have concerns about drug dealing then you can report them online or by calling 101.