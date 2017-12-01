40 weapons handed in during Bedforshire firearms amnesty

Almost 40 weapons were handed in during a Beds Police firearms surrender campaign.

Residents were praised for the level of response to the campaign, which ran from November 13-26).

Since launching a variety of unlicensed firearms and ammunition were handed in during the two-week campaign.

These included:

> Air weapons: 9

> Imitation weapons: 5

> Deactivated weapons: 2

> Shotguns: 10

> Rifles: 6

> Handguns: 3

> Antiques: 4

Several hundred rounds of ammunition were also handed in and the majority of the weapons surrendered were live. The weapons that are deemed to be antique or of significant historical interest will be donated to museums.

Detective Inspector, Jackie Dadd, said: “I am delighted with the response from the public who have fully engaged in this campaign and helped to make Bedfordshire a safer place to live. The aim of the campaign was to help people dispose of guns safely, especially those who have inherited or come into the possession of an unlicensed firearm.

“It is reassuring to know that the guns surrendered can no longer fall into the wrong hands or cause anyone harm. Incidents of gun crime have a great impact on the community, and such crimes remain a priority for Bedfordshire Police and the force’s Boson team, which is dedicated to tackling any kind of gun and gang criminality.”

Anyone with information about gun crime including possession of illegal firearms and ammunition is asked to contact police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

To find out more about firearms licensing visit the Bedfordshire Police website.