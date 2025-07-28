3 guns and Class A drugs seized after vehicle stopped in Bedford car park

Three guns and several kilograms of Class A drugs have been seized after a vehicle was stopped in a Bedford car park.

Officers found the suspected drugs in the vehicle in the early hours of Wednesday, July 23.

And after searching a property linked to the vehicle they uncovered more drugs – and the guns.

A man in his 20s has now been charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of criminal property.

More than 12 kilograms of suspected Class A drugs were also seized in other stings in the last week – with three men charged on the back of them.

Detective Chief Superintendent Duncan Young said: “These results show the impact of our ongoing efforts to disrupt those bringing weapons, drugs and harm into our communities.

“They also underline the importance of intelligence-led policing in tackling serious and organised crime.

“We continue to urge residents to report any concerns or suspicious activity to us - your information could be crucial in helping us target those who threaten the safety of our county.”

Report crime and suspicious activity to police online or by calling 101.