25 arrested - including one Bedford man - during county lines crackdown

A 27-year-old man from Bedford has been arrested as part of a huge county lines crackdown.

Hertfordshire Constabulary targeted drugs gangs and 25 individuals were arrested, with six of those being charged and remanded into custody.

More than £25,000 in cash, large quantities of class A drugs and a firearm were recovered.

More than £25,000 in cash, large quantities of class A drugs and a firearm were recovered

The man from Bedford was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and was released while investigations continue.

Detective Inspector Alex Willcox, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Serious and Organised Crime Command, said: “This latest week of action is part of our continuing drive to disrupt and dismantle county lines gangs.