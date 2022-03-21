25 arrested - including one Bedford man - during county lines crackdown
£25k, drugs and a firearm were recovered
A 27-year-old man from Bedford has been arrested as part of a huge county lines crackdown.
Hertfordshire Constabulary targeted drugs gangs and 25 individuals were arrested, with six of those being charged and remanded into custody.
More than £25,000 in cash, large quantities of class A drugs and a firearm were recovered.
The man from Bedford was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and was released while investigations continue.
Detective Inspector Alex Willcox, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Serious and Organised Crime Command, said: “This latest week of action is part of our continuing drive to disrupt and dismantle county lines gangs.
"We have made many significant arrests, seizing large amounts of drugs and cash in the process, doing substantial damage to these gangs’ operations."