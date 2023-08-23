24-year-old from Bedford charged with possession of cocaine and heroin
He’s been remanded in custody
A 24-year-old man has appeared before magistrates after being charged in connection with two drug offences.
Devontae Tyon Harris, of Gifford Road, Bedford, was arrested in Prentice Court, Northampton, shortly after 1pm on Monday, August 14.
Harris was subsequently charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drugs – namely cocaine and heroin – and appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 15.
He was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on September 26.