24-year-old from Bedford charged with possession of cocaine and heroin

He’s been remanded in custody
By Clare Turner
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 10:17 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 10:17 BST
Devontae Tyon Harris, of Gifford Road, Bedford, was arrested in Prentice Court, Northampton

A 24-year-old man has appeared before magistrates after being charged in connection with two drug offences.

Devontae Tyon Harris, of Gifford Road, Bedford, was arrested in Prentice Court, Northampton, shortly after 1pm on Monday, August 14.

Harris was subsequently charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drugs – namely cocaine and heroin – and appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 15.

He was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on September 26.