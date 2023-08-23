24-year-old from Bedford charged with possession of cocaine and heroin

Devontae Tyon Harris, of Gifford Road, Bedford, was arrested in Prentice Court, Northampton

A 24-year-old man has appeared before magistrates after being charged in connection with two drug offences.

Devontae Tyon Harris, of Gifford Road, Bedford, was arrested in Prentice Court, Northampton, shortly after 1pm on Monday, August 14.

Harris was subsequently charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drugs – namely cocaine and heroin – and appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 15.