24 Hours in Police Custody: We speak to detective who helped uncover drugs gang exploiting vulnerable adults and children in tonight's episode

Tonight’s episode of 24 Hours in Police Custody follows a fraud investigation, and how detectives uncovered a link to a drugs gang who were exploiting vulnerable adults and children.

We spoke with one of the lead investigators, Detective Sergeant Ann Ward, about the episode ‘Living The High Life’.

DS Ward has been with the force for almost 22 years, and involved with the show since it first hit screen 10 years ago.

She said: "I’ve been alongside [the camera crews] since 2014 when the first episode came out. For me, it’s almost second nature that they are there. We get used to being filmed anyway in interviews, and with body worn camera. It does get nerve wracking though. I do get worried that I get a bit carried away.

DS Ann Ward. Picture: Channel 4

"The hour show makes it look so seamless, and the reality is waiting six weeks for a document to come through, which is very frustrating.”

She now works on the Serious Fraud team, and along with investigation officer Dave Brecknock, the pair were tasked with looking into reports of suspicious activity on an elderly man’s bank account.

The victim’s life savings were being taken from his account, and police discovered a major link between this fraudulent activity and a drugs gang who were exploiting young people.

DS Ward said: "They were really interested to cover something different because fraud isn’t often an area that is promoted in this sort of way because they do take a long time to investigate for various reasons.

"We are really passionate about trying to do the right thing to help people protect their finances. And it’s not just about money, it’s about people not being taken advantage of as well.”

The main suspect was the victim’s niece when officers established that Sacha Goulden was the only person with access to her uncle’s account.

Evidence revealed how Goulden had made unauthorised transactions of more than £200,000 over the course of 18 months.

In the episode, she admits to using some of the funds to purchase Class A drugs.

But the investigation takes a turn when officers from the fraud team discover a link to a separate case where officers are looking into an OCG supplying class A drugs throughout the Biggleswade area.

DS Ward explained: “Fraud is underrepresented, and yet it is one of the highest recorded crimes in the country – 41 per cent of recorded crimes. And such a low percentage of resources get put into it nationally. We need to be looking at our prevent and protect elements.”

"Our victim in this story needed protecting, and this might prevent another family from going through something like this.

"You’ve got to look out for your family, loved ones and there are also people in that family that could take advantage of you. I think in families, it could feel a lot worse, because you’re stealing from your own.”

24 Hours in Police Custody is on Channel 4 tonight (December 2) at 9pm.