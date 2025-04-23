185 places of worship in Bedfordshire - including one in Little Barford - vandalised in just three years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New data has revealed in as little as three years, 185 crimes have been committed at churches and places of worship in the county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The data was obtained by the Countryside Alliance and shows 171 crimes were recorded at churches, and 14 at mosques between the start of 2022 until the end of 2024.

The figures were obtained by the Countryside Alliance as part of its ongoing call to focus attention on rural churches and increase funding for security at places of worship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were 99 reported thefts, 94 at churches and five at mosques – and four of these thefts relate to lead being stolen.

171 crimes were recorded at churches, and 14 at mosques between the start of 2022 until the end of 2024

There were also 45 reported cases of criminal damage, 44 at churches and one at a mosque, and 41 reported cases of violence, 33 at churches and eight at mosques.

Last year, St Denys’ Church in Little Barford was targeted by vandals, who caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to historic windows at the Grade II* listed Norman church.

Mo Metcalf-Fisher, director of external affairs at the Countryside Alliance, said: “These figures bring into stark relief the devastating fact that many churches and places of worship are being treated as easy targets by criminals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We cannot allow these precious places, which are often the centre of villages and towns in Bedfordshire and across the country, to go unguarded and be so exposed.

“Easy access to protective funding schemes is of the greatest importance, but it is just as vital that members of the public keep an ever-watchful eye on churches and report suspicious behaviour to police.”