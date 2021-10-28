16-year-old boys from Bedford charged with more than 30 offences

Police were investigating a string of offences

Two teenage boys have been charged with a total of more than 30 offences - including car thefts, burglaries and possession of heroin.

The two 16-year-old boys, who are both from Bedford, were arrested following an investigation by Bedfordshire Police’s Operation Maze team into a string of car thefts, burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Kempston and Great Denham areas.

The offences were committed between October 20 and 25.

Both boys were charged with three theft of motor vehicle offences, four burglary and theft offences, and eight attempted burglaries.

One teenager was also charged with possession of heroin, while the other was charged with dangerous driving and driving without insurance.