16-year-old boy pleads guilty to manslaughter after man stabbed to death in Bedford's Jubilee Park - but denies murder

Ashish Sachdev Nahar

A 16-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after a man was stabbed to death in Bedford’s Jubilee Park.

The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, pleaded not guilty to the murder of 25-year-old Ashish Sachdev Nahar. But he pleaded guilty to manslaughter in front of a packed public gallery at Luton Crown Court today (September 21).

Mr Nahar, who lived in Owen Close, Kempston, suffered a single stab wound to the heart at 8.45pm on Thursday, June 29. He was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Prosecutor Christopher Tehrani KC said: “The plea (to manslaughter) is not acceptable, but the matter will be fully reviewed. It is unlikely the plea will be accepted and a trial will be necessary.”

A trial is due to take place before a High Court Judge at Huntingdon crown court on December 4.

Defence lawyer, Alesdair King said a psychiatric opinion is being sought on the defendant.

Judge Michael Simon remanded the youth into custody at Feltham Young Offenders Institution.

At the time Mr Nahar’s mother, Anita Nahar, paid tribute to him in a statement on behalf of the family: "Sadly my eldest son was taken from his loving family and friends at the tender age of 25. Ashish was a cheerful joyful young man who had all his life ahead of him. He always had a smile and never held a grudge. To those who met him he left a happy memory.