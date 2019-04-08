Crime gang jailed over theft from cash machines including one in Clapham

Five men involved in an organised crime gang which targeted cash machines including one in Clapham,have been jailed.

It’s believed the group made more than £1million and caused more than £200,000 worth of damage after they ‘hit’ ATMs between June 2017 and September 2018.

MBTC crime gang

The men used specialist cutting equipment, stolen from fire stations, to force entry into stores and break into the cash machines.

The jail sentences were the result of an investigation led by West Mercia Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit.

Detective Chief Inspector Gavin Kinrade, the senior investigating officer, said: “The offenders were part of an organised crime group responsible for a string of ATM attacks across the UK which netted them a considerable amount of cash. The gang were motivated by greed and gave no consideration to the damage and destruction they left behind.

“These crimes had a huge impact on the local community with many of the cash machines the group targeted the only source of withdrawing cash for people in the area, some of which haven’t been replaced. Not only that the group were prepared to use violence to commit the offences and stole vital specialist life-saving equipment from fire stations with total disregard to the public.

Specialist cutting equipment stolen from fire stations was used to break into the cash machines

“This was a complex and challenging investigation and I would like to congratulate my team for bringing the matter to a successful conclusion. I would also like to thank colleagues at the other police forces who supported our investigation and assisted in collating evidence.”

The group committed the offences in ten police force areas including Bedfordshire, West Mercia, Staffordshire, Avon and Somerset, Wiltshire, Hampshire, Northamptonshire, Thames Valley, Gloucestershire and Derbyshire.

The men were sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to burgle and converting criminal property. Khan also pleaded guilty to possession of criminal property.

Michael Solomon Stubbs, 32, of Asheridge Close, Wednesfield, was sentenced to six years eight months.

Noel Anthony Reilly, 39 of Wychall Lane, Birmingham, was sentenced to seven and a half years.

Martin Steadman, 24 of Luce Road, Low Hill, Wolverhampton was sentenced to seven and a half.

Mohammed Maneer Khan, 31 of Great Hampton Street, Whitmore Reans, Wolverhampton, was sentenced to four years and ten months.

Marcus Burton, 33 of May Farm Close, Hollywood, Birmingham, was sentenced to five years and ten months.

Serious Crime Prevention orders were also granted against Steadman, Stubbs, Reilly and Burton. These will place a number of restrictions on the defendants when they are released from prison and are designed to protect the public.