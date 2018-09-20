Crematorium plan for Central Bedfordshire gets first public airing in Flitwick

A ‘contemporary’ crematorium is being planned for Steppingley, near Flitwick.

Central Bedfordshire Council has earmarked a site behind Steppingley Hospital, and if approved it would be the first crematorium in the district.

The council says it is sharing its plans early to seek feedback before any planning application is made.

Currently the proposal is for a crematorium on agricultural land at the rear of Steppingley Hospital, with access from Fordfield Road.

Councillor Eugene Ghent, executive member for assets and housing delivery, said an ageing and growing population meant an increasing there was an incrsasing demand for crematorium and mortuary services.

The current situation means that residents are having to travel to other crematoria, such as Norse Road in Bedford, or Luton. or Hitchin, all ofwhich which the council says are “close to full capacity.”

The council is holding public drop-in events where the public can find out more. The first of these is on Monday September 24 from 4:30 –6:30pm at The Rufus Centre, Steppingley Road, Flitwick. The second will be on Tuesday October 9 from 1pm-8pm at Steppingley Village Hall, Rectory Rd, Steppingley.

You can find out more details online at: www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/crematorium