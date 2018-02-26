Creative teacher from Renhold wins national award

A teacher at Renhold VC Primary School has won a national award.

Assistant headteacher Lisa Larham has won the award for her creative and engaging lessons.

Miss Larham has won the Inspirational Teaching of Design and Technology – Primary at the National Design and Technology Excellence Awards 2018, organised by the Design and Technology Association.

She will receive her award at a ceremony in London in March.

A school spokeswoman said: “May we take this opportunity to congratulate Miss Larham and to thank her for her dedication and hard work.

“So many children at Renhold have benefited from her exceptional teaching over the years.

“She is an inspiration to us all.”

Miss Larham joined the school as a newly qualified teacher in 2011 and shortly afterwards her talent for teaching design and technology was recognised as she won a national award for Outstanding Newcomer.