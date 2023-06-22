Crafty fun for all the family at Emmaus Village Carlton Open day!

News you can trust since 1845
Craft sellers who want a stall at the event should get in touch with the charity
By Susan ArcherContributor
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 15:55 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 15:55 BST
There's fun for all the family this July at Emmaus Village Carlton

Bedfordshire homelessness charity, Emmaus Village Carlton is hosting an Arts and Crafts Family Fun Day on Saturday, July 22.

Promising to be a great day out for all the family, the family fun day will be held at its community in School Lane, Carlton MK43 7LQ, from 11am to 3pm.

As well as a bouncy castle, local ice cream, arts and crafts stalls and activities, there will also be a selection of children’s clothing, as well as toys and games on sale in the community chapel.

Enjoy the beautiful surroundings at Emmaus Village Carlton
If any craft sellers would like a stall for the event at £15 per pitch, please contact [email protected]