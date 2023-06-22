Crafty fun for all the family at Emmaus Village Carlton Open day!

Craft sellers who want a stall at the event should get in touch with the charity

There's fun for all the family this July at Emmaus Village Carlton

Bedfordshire homelessness charity, Emmaus Village Carlton is hosting an Arts and Crafts Family Fun Day on Saturday, July 22.

Promising to be a great day out for all the family, the family fun day will be held at its community in School Lane, Carlton MK43 7LQ, from 11am to 3pm.

As well as a bouncy castle, local ice cream, arts and crafts stalls and activities, there will also be a selection of children’s clothing, as well as toys and games on sale in the community chapel.

Enjoy the beautiful surroundings at Emmaus Village Carlton