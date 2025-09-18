Wixams man fined for illegally sub-letting social housing
Dean Whittaker, of Orchid Way, admitted sub-letting the home for eight months while living elsewhere when he appeared before Luton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (September 16).
He was ordered to pay a fine of £200, a victim surcharge of £80 and a costs contribution of £871.
The council’s investigation began following an anonymous tip-off. When evidence was put to him at an interview, Whittaker admitted that he did not give up the tenancy in case a new relationship did not work out and he needed somewhere to return to.
He also stated that he lost his job after the Covid-19 pandemic, and struggled to gain employment since. He apologised to the council for his actions.
Councillor Steven Watkins, executive member for housing and assets, said: “Social housing is a vital resource, and fraud of this kind deprives people in genuine need of a home. Thanks to our work with the housing provider, the property has now been returned and will be re-let to someone on the waiting list. We take social housing fraud seriously and will continue to take action to protect homes for those who truly need them.”