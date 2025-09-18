Wixams man fined for illegally sub-letting social housing

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 18th Sep 2025, 14:09 BST
A Wixams man has been fined after illegally sub-letting a social housing provider property in Harlington.

Dean Whittaker, of Orchid Way, admitted sub-letting the home for eight months while living elsewhere when he appeared before Luton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (September 16).

He was ordered to pay a fine of £200, a victim surcharge of £80 and a costs contribution of £871.

The council’s investigation began following an anonymous tip-off. When evidence was put to him at an interview, Whittaker admitted that he did not give up the tenancy in case a new relationship did not work out and he needed somewhere to return to.

He also stated that he lost his job after the Covid-19 pandemic, and struggled to gain employment since. He apologised to the council for his actions.

Councillor Steven Watkins, executive member for housing and assets, said: “Social housing is a vital resource, and fraud of this kind deprives people in genuine need of a home. Thanks to our work with the housing provider, the property has now been returned and will be re-let to someone on the waiting list. We take social housing fraud seriously and will continue to take action to protect homes for those who truly need them.”

