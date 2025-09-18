Wixams man fined for illegally sub-letting social housing

Court news.

A Wixams man has been fined after illegally sub-letting a social housing provider property in Harlington.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean Whittaker, of Orchid Way, admitted sub-letting the home for eight months while living elsewhere when he appeared before Luton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (September 16).

He was ordered to pay a fine of £200, a victim surcharge of £80 and a costs contribution of £871.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s investigation began following an anonymous tip-off. When evidence was put to him at an interview, Whittaker admitted that he did not give up the tenancy in case a new relationship did not work out and he needed somewhere to return to.

He also stated that he lost his job after the Covid-19 pandemic, and struggled to gain employment since. He apologised to the council for his actions.

Councillor Steven Watkins, executive member for housing and assets, said: “Social housing is a vital resource, and fraud of this kind deprives people in genuine need of a home. Thanks to our work with the housing provider, the property has now been returned and will be re-let to someone on the waiting list. We take social housing fraud seriously and will continue to take action to protect homes for those who truly need them.”