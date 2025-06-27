Watch: CCTV captured the moment man disposed of bag containing knife used in fatal Bedford attack

By Clare Turner
Published 27th Jun 2025, 16:16 BST
Here’s the moment Tyreese Kamau dumped the knife he used in the manslaughter of Patrice Che last November.

He can clearly be seen running away following the stabbing before casually dumping the knife down a communal rubbish chute while looking at his phone.

Earlier today (Friday), we revealed he was sentenced to 12 years behind bars. He will also serve an extended two years on licence.

Tyreese Kamau, inset, makes his way to a communal rubbish chute where he will dump the knife while looking at his phoneplaceholder image
Tyreese Kamau, inset, makes his way to a communal rubbish chute where he will dump the knife while looking at his phone

The jury heard how an argument between the two men turned violent when Kamau armed himself with a kitchen knife.

The incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday, November 5 at a property near Bedford town centre. And Patrice, aged 26, died in hospital the following day, having suffered a fatal stab wound to the abdomen.

Kamau, aged 25, of Rutland Road, Bedford, was found not guilty of murder but convicted of manslaughter.

