Watch: CCTV captured the moment man disposed of bag containing knife used in fatal Bedford attack
He can clearly be seen running away following the stabbing before casually dumping the knife down a communal rubbish chute while looking at his phone.
Earlier today (Friday), we revealed he was sentenced to 12 years behind bars. He will also serve an extended two years on licence.
The jury heard how an argument between the two men turned violent when Kamau armed himself with a kitchen knife.
The incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday, November 5 at a property near Bedford town centre. And Patrice, aged 26, died in hospital the following day, having suffered a fatal stab wound to the abdomen.
Kamau, aged 25, of Rutland Road, Bedford, was found not guilty of murder but convicted of manslaughter.