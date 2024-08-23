Two prolific shoplifters jailed after committing 27 OFFENCES in Bedford town centre
Wayne Sheppard and Darryl Johnson have each been handed a 12-month custodial sentence for a combined total of 27 offences.
Sheppard, 35, of Avon Drive, Bedford, was jailed last week after pleading guilty to 17 counts of theft from shop, as well as one count of handling stolen goods, after he targeted the same two stores on multiple occasions between April and June.
He has also been issued a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), which states he cannot enter certain areas of Bedford unless to meet a solicitor, a doctor or for a pre-arranged appointment. He is also not to enter any store that has issued him a banning notice and cannot remain on any retail premises when asked to leave by staff.
Johnson, 28, of no fixed abode, also repeatedly targeted the same store throughout June, and was even identified on CCTV during one incident smashing the front door of the premises.
He pleaded guilty to six counts of theft from shop and three counts of burglary non-dwelling, and was sentenced on Tuesday (August 20).
PC Sam Robinson, from the Bedford Community Policing team, said: “We recognise the impact that shoplifting has on both retailers and the wider community, and we will use every tool at our disposal to disrupt criminals and combat the issue.
“In addition to prison sentences, CBOs are an important tool that impose strict conditions on offenders to reduce their ability to re-offend. This longer-term approach ensures efforts to prevent crime continue after they have been released, providing lasting protection for our communities.”
Community policing chief inspector Katherine Rivers added: “Through Operation Belleville, our dedicated initiative to tackle retail crime, we are working with retailers to identify and target prolific offenders who are responsible for a significant portion of shoplifting crimes.
“We hope this sends a message to those engaging in this activity that we remain vigilant and committed to taking every necessary action to stop you and ensure you are held accountable.”