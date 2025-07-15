Two more men charged in connection with Bedford stabbing

Two more men have been charged in connection with a stabbing in Iddesleigh Road, Bedford

Two more men have been charged in connection with a stabbing in Bedford on Friday, June 20

Emergency services were called to Iddesleigh Road at around 9.40pm following the incident – and the victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital.

Jerome Ajayi, aged 22, of Mile Road, Bedford, has been charged with wounding with intent, possession of a knife in a public place and possession of Class B drugs.

Amirul Hussain, aged 26, of Elstow Road, Bedford, has been charged with conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Both men appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (July 12), where they were remanded in custody. They are due to appear at Luton Crown Court next month.

Two other people have been previously charged in connection with the incident.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and released on bail as police inquiries continue.