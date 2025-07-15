Two more men charged in connection with Bedford stabbing

By Clare Turner
Published 15th Jul 2025, 15:47 BST
Two more men have been charged in connection with a stabbing in Iddesleigh Road, Bedfordplaceholder image
Two more men have been charged in connection with a stabbing in Iddesleigh Road, Bedford
Two more men have been charged in connection with a stabbing in Bedford on Friday, June 20

Emergency services were called to Iddesleigh Road at around 9.40pm following the incident – and the victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital.

Jerome Ajayi, aged 22, of Mile Road, Bedford, has been charged with wounding with intent, possession of a knife in a public place and possession of Class B drugs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Amirul Hussain, aged 26, of Elstow Road, Bedford, has been charged with conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Both men appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (July 12), where they were remanded in custody. They are due to appear at Luton Crown Court next month.

Two other people have been previously charged in connection with the incident.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and released on bail as police inquiries continue.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice