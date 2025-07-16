Two men jailed after using drones to smuggle drugs and weapons into Bedford Prison

Two men used drones to smuggle in a whole host of contraband to nearly 20 prisons across the country – including Bedford.

Alan Cane, 40, and Jamie Groves, 38, were sentenced to three years and eight months’ imprisonment, and two years and six months’ imprisonment respectively at Maidstone Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday).

Cane was also given a Serious Crime Prevention Order (SCPO) to stop him owning or being in control of a drone for a period of five years, which will begin on his release from prison.

At hearings held on March 4 and May 13, Groves, of Lindisfarne Road, Dagenham and Cane, of Pelly Avenue, Essex pleaded guilty to conspiracy to convey List A articles into prison.

From left, Alan Cane and Jamie Groves

Between May and September 2024, Groves and Cane orchestrated the delivery of contraband into prisons across England using drones.

The pair have been linked to 136 SEPARATE SUSPECTED DRONE DROPS ACROSS 19 PRISONS, targeting windows and designated yard locations.

While the most frequent incidents occurred in prisons in London and the South East, prisons in Bedford, Worcester, Northamptonshire, and Nottinghamshire were also impacted.

Items smuggled included:

Class A and Class B drugs

Stanley blades

Tobacco

Mobile phones

USB sticks

Clothing

Groves and Cane were charged on September 12 last year.

Detective Chief Superintendent Steve Boniface, head of South East Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU), said: “This case highlights a serious and sustained threat to prison safety and order, with a staggering 136 suspected drone drops across 19 HMP establishments.

“These sentences send a clear message: anyone attempting to organise the supply of contraband into prison will be identified and prosecuted.

“I hope Cane’s SCPO will act as a strong deterrent, restricting his ability to reoffend, and making clear that breaching the order could lead to further time in prison.”