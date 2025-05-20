Two arrested after police bust large cannabis factory in Bedford's Mile Road

The cannabis factory in Mile Road (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)

If you were wondering what all the police activity was yesterday (Monday), looks like a large cannabis factory was being dismantled.

Following a tip-off from a member of the public about a strong smell of cannabis in Mile Road, officers raided a property.

And what do you know, they seized 130 plants with a rough street value of £150,000. Two men were arrested at the scene for cultivating cannabis.

If you ever have your suspicions about a cannabis factory nearby, call police on 101.