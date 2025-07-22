Three separate residents fined for dumping cars across Bedford

Three people have been prosecuted by the council for abandoning vehicles.

First up was Florin Vlasa, of Kempston, who was found guilty in his absence of abandoning a red Toyota Aygo in Ash Walk, Kempston.

The vehicle was untaxed, without MOT, and had a flat tyre.

Mr Vlasa was fined a total of £1,456, which included a £440 fine, £176 victim surcharge, and £840 costs. After the council’s enviro crime team issued warning notices and a Fixed Penalty Notice which went unpaid, the vehicle was removed in December 2024, leading to prosecution.

The abandoned cars: From left, the red Toyota Aygo dumped in Ash Walk, Kempston; the blue Volkswagen Touran abandoned in Meadway, Bedford; and the silver Vauxhall Astra dumped in Ossory Way, Bedford

Next was Bridie Piggott, from Thurleigh, who was also found guilty in her absence of abandoning a silver Vauxhall Astra in Ossory Way, Bedford.

The vehicle had been untaxed since March 2024 and was reportedly parked for four months. She was fined the same total amount of £1,456 following similar enforcement actions and removal of the vehicle.

And finally, Makiese Biziki, from Bedford, pleaded guilty to abandoning a blue Volkswagen Touran in Meadway, Bedford.

The vehicle was untaxed, unlocked, and had flat tyres. He was fined a total of £1,270, including £307 fine, £123 victim surcharge, and £840 costs. After warnings and an unpaid Fixed Penalty Notice, the vehicle was removed in January 2025.

All the convictions were secured at Luton Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.

Abandoning a vehicle is a criminal offence under the Refuse Disposal Amenity Act 1978 and carries a maximum fine of £2,500 or imprisonment.

Councillor Phillippa Martin-Moran-Bryant, portfolio holder for housing and regulatory services, said: “These prosecutions demonstrate our zero-tolerance approach to environmental crime. Abandoned vehicles cause hazards and blight our streets, but through the dedication of our Enviro Crime team and the support of residents, we are holding offenders accountable.”