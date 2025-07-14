Teen dealer jailed after heroin and crack worth £6k and weapons found in his Bedford home

A drug dealer aged just 18 has been jailed after police found a stash of drugs at his home.

Ramzan Ibrahim was arrested by officers from Bedfordshire Police’s guns and gangs team, Boson, after they went their to arrest him for a separate offence.

Following a search, weapons including a zombie-style knife, were found within the bed.

Multiple bags were also discovered to contain over 600 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin – valuing at over £6,000.

Ibrahim was then further arrested and pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to supply class As and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

At Luton Crown Court on Friday (July 11), Ibrahim, of Comet Drive, Shortstown, was sentenced to two years and 10 months.

Detective Constable Adam Geary, from the Boson team, said: “We have successfully removed yet another drug-dealer as well as a huge amount of drugs from the streets of Bedfordshire, along with a number of dangerous weapons.

“We are continuing to tackle drug dealing in our county, as we know this behaviour is directly associated with much of criminality that happens across the county.

“We will continue to take firm action against drug dealers in our communities. But we can’t do it alone, and we’re urging residents to continue reporting concerns and suspicious activity to us.

“Your information is key in helping us disrupt drugs gangs and put dangerous individuals such as Ibrahim behind bars.”