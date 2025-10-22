Revealed: The Bedford streets with the most fines for drivers flouting Blue Badge rules

Over 4,700 fines have been given to drivers parking in disabled bays without a valid Blue Badge in Bedford since 2019.

The figures, obtained via a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by Evans Halshaw, show 4,797 fines were issued by Bedford Borough Council between 2019 and 2024 for misuse of disabled parking spaces.

Here’s how the number of fines varied year-on-year

2019: 625

2020: 992 (+58.7%)

2021: 681 (-31.3%)

2022: 888 (+30.3%)

2023: 688 (-22.5%)

2024: 923 (+34.1%)

Here’s the locations which recorded the highest number of violations

Allhallows

Dane Street

Foster Hill Road

Gadsby Street

Howard Street

Julie Wallman, Evans Halshaw divisional marketing director, said: “Disabled parking bays exist to ensure safe and accessible travel for people with limited mobility, whether they’re heading to a supermarket, medical appointment, or just going about their day.

“When drivers use these spaces without a Blue Badge, it reduces availability for those who genuinely need them.

“These figures show just how common this issue is across Bedford and the rest of the UK, and highlight the importance of keeping accessible spaces available, particularly as more people rely on mobility solutions to support independent living.”

11 places Blue Badge holders must never park or face big fines

>Bus, tram or cycle lanes (badge holders are not entitled to drive in bus lanes)

>Clearways (no stopping) including urban and bus stop clearways, during their hours of operation

>Where there are double white lines in the centre of the road, even if one of the lines is broken

>Pedestrian crossings and zigzag lines

>Parking places reserved for specific users such as residents or taxis

>Where there are one or two yellow markings on the kerb

>In loading/unloading bays unless signs specify time limits for badge holders

>School 'keep clear' markings during the hours shown on yellow no-stopping plate

>Suspended meter bays or when use of the meter is not allowed

>On double or single red lines during their hours of operation

>Where temporary parking restrictions are in force – such as roadworks or no-waiting cones

