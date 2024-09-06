Revealed: Here are the worst roads in the Bedford area for speeding

Between April 2023 and April 2024, 55,936 NIPs (Notes of Intended Prosecution) were handed to drivers by Bedfordshire Police.

New data obtained by Legal Expert via Freedom of Information requests also reveals the roads in and around the Bedford area where drivers are most likely to be caught speeding.

According to Government guidelines, the minimum penalty for speeding is £100 fine and three penalty points added to a driver’s licence. Motorists who receive 12 or more points within three years can be disqualified from driving.

Dangerous driving offences in England and Wales can mean up to two years in prison, an unlimited fine, driving disqualifications or points. If a death is caused by dangerous driving, it can lead to a maximum of 14 years in prison.

1 . Woburn Road, Kempston (southbound) Woburn Road, between Abbott Crescent & Wolseley Road (southbound), Kempston = 1,575 speeding fines handed out this past year

2 . Bedford Road, Willington (eastbound) Bedford Road (eastbound), between Willington Road & Station Road, Willington = 1,426 speeding fines handed out this past year

3 . A603 Moggerhanger A603 Bedford Road, near junction with Dynes Place (bi-directional), Moggerhanger = 1,371 speeding fines handed out this past year