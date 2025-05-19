Prolific Bedford shoplifter caught in Midland Road trying to flog gear after getting rid of security tags

Police make an arrest in the town centre on Saturday (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)

Oh dear, oh dear, this shoplifter was caught swifty through the power of CCTV.

Eagle-eyed camera operators saw this man in Midland Road on Saturday behaving decidedly iffy – dropping suspected stolen goods out of his jacket while throwing security tags all over the floor.

The thief was heading out of town, but officers quickly found him trying to sell on the moody items in an address on Midland Road.

Suffice to say, he was promptly knicked for this and TWO OTHER OUTSTANDING THEFTS FROM SHOPS – I told you he was prolific.

In a post on social media, an officer said: “While some offenders may seem nice enough to members of the public, when they commit these crimes, they are only increasing the chances that more shops will be lost from the town centre.

"Shops must be supported as they make Bedford more vibrant and improves the local economy. If you think you have just witnessed a theft, please call us. Officers might only be around the corner.”