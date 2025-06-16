Police resort to warning signs in ongoing crackdown at Bedford's Avon Drive shops
Last week, Bedford Today revealed how 10 children had been given warnings – called acceptable behaviour contracts – as part of a major clampdown on anti-social behaviour.
It’s all centred around the parade of shops on Avon Drive.
And now it looks like, as well as the ongoing police presence in the area, these signs have gone up to act as a deterrent.
In a post on social media, officers said: “These signs are to make would-be thieves aware that we are watching. As your community team, we are very aware of the thefts and aggressive behaviour towards shop staff.
“This is very much an ongoing investigation, if anyone has any further reports or can identify those responsible then please get in touch with us on 101 or an officer will be at the parade today (Monday) between 4-5pm.”