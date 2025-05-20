Police nick three people and seize large stash of stolen alcohol in Kempston
The vehicle was flagged by an ANPR camera as being linked to a number of thefts in another county.
And officers uncovered a large quantity of suspected stolen alcohol. The trio – all in their 30s – were promptly arrested.
In a post on social media, officers said: “They remain in police custody for questioning – and we’d guess they’re in pretty ‘low spirits’ today…
“We know that profits from stolen goods are often used to fund wider criminal activity. That’s why we’re committed to targeting offenders, working across borders and using the tools and technology we have at our disposal to stop this type of crime in its tracks and help make our communities safer.”